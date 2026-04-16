BI expects sustained high travel volume despite Middle East tensions

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said it continues to expect strong international passenger traffic in the coming weeks despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East, noting that travel demand has remained resilient even amid flight disruptions.
BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said passenger numbers remain high, with frontliners processing a total of 782,344 travelers across all international ports during the peak week covering 29 March to 5 April.
Of this figure, 391,243 were arrivals while 391,101 were departures, nearly matching Holy Week 2025 levels of 371,731 arrivals and 361,361 departures.
Viado said the sustained volume reflects pre-booked travel arrangements made months in advance, even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East began to affect global mobility.
For the first quarter of 2026, the BI processed a total of 4,218,683 arrivals and 4,521,001 departures, compared to 3,871,492 arrivals and 4,196,492 departures during the same period last year.
Despite the overall stability, the BI reported a significant downturn in travel to and from Middle Eastern destinations, which dropped by around 80 percent in the first quarter.
The decline was largely offset by continued movement in other international routes.
Viado expressed hope that easing tensions in affected regions would help restore normal travel flows and further boost passenger volumes in the coming months.