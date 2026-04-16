BI expects sustained high travel volume despite Middle East tensions

For the first quarter of 2026, the BI processed a total of 4,218,683 arrivals and 4,521,001 departures, compared to 3,871,492 arrivals and 4,196,492 departures during the same period last year.

Despite the overall stability, the BI reported a significant downturn in travel to and from Middle Eastern destinations, which dropped by around 80 percent in the first quarter.

The decline was largely offset by continued movement in other international routes.

Viado expressed hope that easing tensions in affected regions would help restore normal travel flows and further boost passenger volumes in the coming months.