Holy Week travelers urged to arrive early, secure documents ahead travel

“We anticipate a significant increase in passenger traffic this Holy Week. Our officers are fully deployed to ensure smooth and efficient processing, but we strongly advise the public to arrive early and come prepared with complete documents,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

Foreign nationals who have stayed in the Philippines for more than six months are reminded to secure their emigration clearance certificates (ACR) prior to departure.

Meanwhile, registered foreigners holding ACR I-Cards are advised to obtain their re-entry permits ahead of time through BI offices or at the BI One-Stop-Shop in NAIA.

Filipino government workers traveling abroad, even for personal purposes, are required to present a travel authority from their respective agencies. Minors traveling alone are likewise reminded to secure the necessary travel clearance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Viado emphasized that early processing of these requirements helps decongest airport queues and ensures a more seamless travel experience for all passengers.

The BI chief added that it continues to use its e-gates system, which significantly reduces processing time and enhances efficiency at immigration counters.

Travelers are also advised to fill out their eTravel via its website at eTravel.gov.ph or via the eGovPH super app. The use of the eTravel is free of charge.