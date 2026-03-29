BI issues travel guidelines amid exodus

BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said that while officers are fully deployed to ensure smooth processing, the public must come prepared with complete documents to prevent congestion.

The bureau issued specific reminders for various traveler groups to ensure a seamless experience at immigration counters. Foreign nationals who have stayed in the country for more than six months are required to secure emigration clearance certificates before departure.

Additionally, registered foreigners holding ACR I-Cards should obtain their re-entry permits ahead of time through bureau offices or the dedicated one-stop shop at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.