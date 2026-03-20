Baguio alarmed on bypass road requiring cutting of trees in watershed area

The councilors noted that several documents required by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), including land status certifications and a formal council resolution, remain outstanding. Environmental impact emerged as a primary point of contention.

The proposed straight alignment would require the removal of over 20 trees within the Buyog Watershed. City councilor Peter Fianza pointed out that the watershed has already been significantly reduced in size over the years, questioning the feasibility of further construction in the area.

Other officials suggested that the public was not fully informed of the project's encroachment on protected land and called for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before moving forward. In contrast to the council’s hesitation, local leaders and youth representatives expressed support for the road. They argued that the bypass would provide a safer route for hundreds of students who currently traverse the area during typhoons and would allow fire trucks to reach Upper Pinget more quickly. Barangay officials also noted that the road could alleviate traffic congestion and improve access to local landmarks.

Baguio City Vice Mayor Faustino Olowan suggested the possibility of canceling the current bid to allow for adjustments and further consultation with groups like the Baguio Water District (BWD). The City Council then passed a resolution requiring the submission of a full environmental assessment and ensuring the project complies with all existing environmental laws.