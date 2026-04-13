Araneta launches ‘HIBLA’ to boost Filipino weaving heritage

Organizers said the shift marks a move toward a more holistic approach that strengthens communities while bringing Philippine weaving into contemporary spaces.

“HIBLA honors a legacy rooted in our founder, J. Amado Araneta, through the spirit of ‘Tradition Woven Forward,’” Romero said. “We are not only preserving heritage, but actively propelling it into modern relevance by opening market access and inspiring new applications.”

The centerpiece of the initiative is a three-day Weavers’ Fair scheduled from 15 to 17 May 2026 at Quantum Skyview in Gateway Mall 2. The event will feature handwoven textiles and products directly sourced from partner weaver communities.

Proceeds from the fair will support the Gateway Gallery, Araneta City’s art museum, particularly its 2027 public programs.

HIBLA will also include training sessions on branding and digital storytelling, limited-edition merchandise that reinterprets traditional designs, and the HIBLA Awards recognizing excellence in craftsmanship and presentation.

“Through HIBLA, we invite Filipinos to engage with Philippine textiles beyond simply shopping,” Romero said. “It is an invitation to be part of a living legacy.”