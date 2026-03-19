Araneta City marks Earth Hour with daylong sustainability push

"But what matters more is what we do before and after that hour. Our goal is to create experiences that resonate beyond Earth Hour itself and encourage lasting habits, within Araneta City and beyond it,” she added.

Activities promoting sustainability

A public forum titled “hOUR to Move & Learn” will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Gateway Mall 1, featuring discussions on climate change, sustainability leadership and practical environmental actions.

The event also coincides with International Women’s Month and includes expert-led talks and demonstrations.

Under “hOUR to Care,” Araneta City will partner with the Quezon City government to relaunch the Trash to Cashback program at Manhattan Parkview, allowing participants to exchange clean plastic bottles for incentives.

A guided journaling session, “hOUR Reflection,” will run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Ali Mall, encouraging participants to reflect on environmental responsibility. Access requires a single-receipt purchase worth ₱1,000 from any Ali Mall store.

Meanwhile, “hOUR Action” will feature a district-wide eco walk promoting walking as a sustainable mode of transport. Participants can visit designated stations across Gateway Mall 1 and 2, Farmers Plaza and Ali Mall.

Beyond the lights-off

Organizers said the initiative aims to reinforce sustainability beyond symbolic gestures.

“Earth Hour is a reminder that sustainability is not limited to a single hour or symbolic gestures,” Go said.

"As we in Araneta City do hOUR ACTION, we are inviting our community to engage more deeply with the choices they make every day. Because long-term environmental impact begins with consistent, shared action,” she added.

Araneta City, the City of Firsts, joins cities and communities around the world in observing Earth Hour 2026 on March 28, marking the global movement with a full day of sustainability-focused initiatives designed to turn awareness into action.

With its "Time to do hOUR ACTION” message this year, Araneta City’s Earth Hour observance underscores a broader commitment to environmental responsibility: one that encourages individuals and communities to take meaningful, everyday steps toward a more sustainable future.

As part of its annual global observance, Araneta City will participate again in the symbolic lights-off from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, joining millions worldwide in a shared gesture of solidarity for the planet.

“Our lights-off initiative remains an important symbol that marks our yearly solidarity in this global event," said Marjorie Go, VP for Marketing of Araneta City. "But what matters more is what we do before and after that hour. Our goal is to create experiences that resonate beyond Earth Hour itself and encourage lasting habits, within Araneta City and beyond it.”

Throughout March 28, Araneta City-zens are encouraged to take part in various activities that highlight different ways individuals can contribute to environmental stewardship.

hOUR to Move & Learn

From 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Gateway Mall 1, Araneta City will host a public forum that commemorates both Earth Hour and International Women’s Month. The session features discussions on the accelerating effects of climate change, sustainability-driven leadership, and practical actions individuals and communities can adopt. Live demonstrations and expert-led talks provide accessible, solutions-oriented insights aimed at empowering participants to act.

hOUR to Care

In partnership with the Quezon City local government, Araneta City will reintroduce the city's Trash to Cashback initiative at Manhattan Parkview, where participants can deposit clean and empty plastic bottles in designated collection boxes. The initiative not only promotes responsible disposal but also incentivizes participation, reinforcing the role of proper waste management in building cleaner urban communities.

hOUR Reflection

From 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Ali Mall, participants can take part in a guided journaling session that encourages quiet reflection on one’s relationship with nature. The activity offers structured prompts that explore sustainability, personal responsibility, and environmental awareness. Participants may join by presenting a single-receipt purchase worth P1,000 from any Ali Mall store, which entitles them to a journaling kit and access to a stationery buffet.

hOUR Action

Emphasizing mobility as an environmental choice, Araneta City invites visitors to take part in a city-wide eco walk, encouraging people to move around the district on foot rather than by vehicle. Cool stamp stations located at the concierges of Gateway Mall 1, Gateway Mall 2, Farmers Plaza, and Ali Mall allow participants to track their progress while promoting cleaner, healthier urban movement.

Through all these initiatives, Araneta City aims to reinforce its role as a space where sustainability is practiced and sustained, one action at a time.

“Earth Hour is a reminder that sustainability is not limited to a single hour or symbolic gestures,” Go said. "As we in Araneta City do hOUR ACTION, we are inviting our community to engage more deeply with the choices they make every day. Because long-term environmental impact begins with consistent, shared action.”