AFP probes cyanide attack on Sierra Madre

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is investigating a possible attempt by Chinese militia to poison troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal, following an incident where cyanide was allegedly detected near the BRP Sierra Madre.
China has denied the allegation, calling the cyanide incident in the vicinity of the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) in Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea (WPS), a fabrication.
Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, however, said such claims form part of what he described as China’s “deceptive messaging.”
“There were no fish caught, no clams, and no nets were found. So the question we are now studying is: was this an attempt to possibly poison our men by introducing cyanide into the suction system of our desalinating machines? This is what we are looking into,” Trinidad said, referring to a separate incident last year in which cyanide was allegedly confiscated from Chinese fishermen aboard a sampan.
Gray warfare turns devious
He said the bottles containing cyanide were seized last year and that investigators took time to verify the incident before making it public. He added that authorities disclosed the information as part of efforts to show the public what the Chinese Communist Party has allegedly been doing in Philippine waters.
“We are not in the process of fabricating information. What we are bringing out to the public is the truth,” Trinidad said, noting that coral reef damage in the area has been extensive.
“What do they expect? That they will admit it? All of this is part of their deceptive messaging. They are contradicting everything we release through our transparency initiative, who claim we are making it up,” he added.
Trinidad said the Philippines does not fabricate narratives to favor its position.
“All the information we release through our transparency initiative is true, yet they continue to deny it and say we are making it up. First of all, we are not making up stories,” he said.
“Recently, it was not only the cyanide issue but also espionage concerns that we made public. We are not fabricating information. What we are bringing out to the public is the truth,” he added.