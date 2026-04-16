Navy expected China to deny Ayungin cyanide 'poisoning'

“First of all, we are not making up stories. Number two, it was confiscated last year. It took time before we brought it down here and tested it. Number three, we are bringing it out so that the public knows what the Chinese communist party is doing in our oceans,” Trinidad stressed.

“Recently, not only cyanide but also the espionage issue, we have also lambasted it. So, we are not in the process of fabricating information; what we are bringing out to the public, it is true,” Trinidad added.

The PN admiral maintained that cyanide is damaging to the marine environment, and there was irreparable coral reef damage caused by the use of cyanide.

“Also, we are exposing our men to greater risk when they ingest the fish or suck it up into our desalinating machines aboard ship. It is possible that something could happen to our soldiers aboard BFP Sierra Madre. So, the question we're looking at now was this an attempt to possibly poison our men by putting cyanide into the suction of our desalinating machines? This is what we're looking at,” he said.

The Navy official said the damage to the coral from the use of cyanide was huge.

“I could say a good number of square miles, iyon pa lang ang napuntahan ng ating mga kasundaluhan sa BFP Sierra Madre. And I will not be surprised kung sa ibang parte pa ng shoal, in fact, sa ibang shallow waters within our Exclusive Economic Zone sa West Philippine Sea, maaaring marami na rin diyan ang may irreparable coral damage because of the use of cyanide fishing,” according to the official. (RAFFY AYENG)