AFP probes alleged cyanide threat at Ayungin Shoal

“Pinag-aaralan namin kung may attempt na lasunin ang ating mga tauhan, posibleng sa pamamagitan ng paglalagay ng cyanide sa desalinating system,” he said.

China has denied the allegation, calling it fabricated, but Trinidad dismissed the claim as part of what he described as “deceptive messaging.”

“We are not in the process of fabricating information… what we are bringing out to the public is the truth,” he said.

The Navy official also raised concerns over environmental damage in the area, citing extensive coral reef degradation.

The AFP said it is continuing its investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and any potential threat to personnel stationed in the area.