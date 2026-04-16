AFAB, stakeholders discuss community-related issues in Bataan Freeport

The government agency clarified that the discussion on the state of the land while also discussing possible selling of housing units, provided it goes through proper channels and approval. The two institutions agreed on the continuous coordination thru legal guidance and the creation of a joint technical working group between AFAB, BEZNA, and the barangay.

The meeting also discussed issues such as entry and exit of materials in the residential areas of FAB for security purposes, as well as updates on the housing and water system improvement projects of the agency.

Both AFAB and BEZNA acknowledged the importance of continuous discussions despite the difference of opinions on some topics. The meeting ended with an agreement that coordination will continue thru formal mechanisms and finding solutions that is in accordance with the laws and regulations.

Administrator at CEO Pangandaman emphasized the importance of the coordination between AFAB and its stakeholders, as well as a clear communication and orderly process in maintaining order and development of the Bataan Freeport.

FAB is a major economic engine located primarily in the municipality of Mariveles, which is the most populous municipality in the province, having a population of 149,879 people.

The FAB has dedicated residential areas (469.13 hectares) and industrial spaces (545.93 hectares), indicating a mixture of residential and industrial population.