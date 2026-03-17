Lany to perform in Manila, Cebu, and Davao this November

Fans, it’s time to mark your calendars! Lany is making their long-awaited return to the Philippines this November with three exciting live shows.
The American duo, currently on their Soft World Tour, will start their residency in Cebu at SM Seaside Arena on November 6, head to Manila’s Philippine Arena on November 8, and conclude at Crocodile Park Concert Grounds in Davao on November 14, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers across the country.
Tickets go on general sale via SM Tickets on 27 March at 12 p.m., but fans can get early access during presales:
Artist presale: 24 March, 12 p.m.
Mastercard presale: 25 March, 12 p.m.
Live Nation PH presale: 26 March, 12 p.m.
Live Nation PH also teased that the VIP package and seat map will be revealed soon, giving concertgoers a chance to secure the best spots.
Lany last performed in the Philippines in 2024, delighting fans with lively shows in Manila and Cebu. Memorable moments included a surprise stop at a Jollibee counter and a special Manila performance featuring Maki.