Lany to perform in Manila, Cebu, and Davao this November

Fans, it’s time to mark your calendars! Lany is making their long-awaited return to the Philippines this November with three exciting live shows.

The American duo, currently on their Soft World Tour, will start their residency in Cebu at SM Seaside Arena on November 6, head to Manila’s Philippine Arena on November 8, and conclude at Crocodile Park Concert Grounds in Davao on November 14, promising an unforgettable experience for music lovers across the country.