Woman nabbed for selling stolen laptop online

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after attempting to sell online a laptop she allegedly stole from a women and children crisis center in Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on Monday.
The Pangantucan Municipal Police Station said an entrapment operation was conducted after the victim reported the theft at their office in Everlasting Village, Poblacion.
According to the report, the suspect allegedly sneaked into the office at around 7:30 a.m. and took a laptop kept inside a drawer.
Police said they monitored the suspect’s Facebook account after receiving the complaint and later found a post offering the stolen green laptop for sale.
An undercover officer posed as a buyer and arranged a meeting with the suspect at her rented room.
The suspect was arrested after presenting the laptop, which the victim positively identified as the stolen item.
She is now detained at the Pangantucan police lockup facility pending the filing of appropriate charges before the prosecutor’s office.