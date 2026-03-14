Woman nabbed during buy-bust

A woman suspected of selling illegal drugs was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Manila Police District.
The suspect, identified only by the alias “Josie,” 48, was described by police as a street-level individual involved in illegal drug activities.
She was arrested along R. Magsaysay Boulevard, Barangay 593, Sta. Mesa, Manila after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer who acted as a poseur buyer.
Police recovered about half a gram of suspected shabu worth more than P10,000 along with the marked buy-bust money.
The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.