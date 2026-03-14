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Woman nabbed during buy-bust

Woman nabbed during buy-bust
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A woman suspected of selling illegal drugs was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Manila Police District.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Josie,” 48, was described by police as a street-level individual involved in illegal drug activities.

Woman nabbed during buy-bust
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She was arrested along R. Magsaysay Boulevard, Barangay 593, Sta. Mesa, Manila after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer who acted as a poseur buyer.

Police recovered about half a gram of suspected shabu worth more than P10,000 along with the marked buy-bust money.

The suspect will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Manila buy-bust arrest
illegal drugs raid
Sta. Mesa drug operation

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