CPG merges units in restructuring push

Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG), the Antonio family–backed listed developer, is streamlining its corporate structure through the merger of key subsidiaries to improve operational efficiency and financial management.

The company informed the stock exchange on Monday that the restructuring covers two major intra-group transactions: the merger of Phirst Park Homes, Inc. into CPG, with the parent company as the surviving entity, and the consolidation of Century Limitless Corp. (CLC) with Century Communities Corp. (CCC), with CLC as the surviving firm.