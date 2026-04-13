CPG merges units in restructuring push

Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG), the Antonio family–backed listed developer, is streamlining its corporate structure through the merger of key subsidiaries to improve operational efficiency and financial management.
The company informed the stock exchange on Monday that the restructuring covers two major intra-group transactions: the merger of Phirst Park Homes, Inc. into CPG, with the parent company as the surviving entity, and the consolidation of Century Limitless Corp. (CLC) with Century Communities Corp. (CCC), with CLC as the surviving firm.
CPG said the board-approved development is intended to improve resource allocation, strengthen financial management, and enhance tax and regulatory efficiency.
The mergers, however, remain subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, as well as clearances from creditors and regulators.
Relatedly, the company appointed SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. to provide merger support services covering regulatory compliance, financial reporting, and due diligence requirements.
CPG has yet to release its full-year 2025 results. In the first nine months of last year, it reported a 17 percent increase in net income to P2.10 billion, driven by strong housing demand across its residential segments.
Revenues rose 14 percent to P12.31 billion, with First-Home Residential Developments contributing P8.4 billion, or 68 percent of total revenues, while premium residential projects added P2.8 billion. Commercial leasing and property management generated P711 million and P400 million, respectively.