GT Capital profit climbs 17% on strong units

The conglomerate’s performance was anchored by Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and Toyota Motor Philippines, which posted record net incomes of P49.7 billion and P19.0 billion, respectively.

Associate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) also delivered a record P27.1 billion in consolidated core net income.

“The group’s performance in 2025 underscores the strength and resilience of our portfolio, as we navigated a complex and evolving political and economic landscape.

Despite heightened global uncertainties, our core businesses remained fundamentally sound, with key segments demonstrating sustained demand and operational discipline,” said GT Capital President Carmelo Maria Luza Bautista.

Bautista added that the group remains committed to capital allocation and execution while safeguarding the integrity of its operations.

Metrobank contributed strongly, with net income rising to P49.7 billion on loan expansion, resilient margins, and higher trading gains.

Toyota Motor Philippines boosted net income by 18.9 percent to P19.0 billion as vehicle sales climbed 5.2 percent to 229,447 units, sustaining its market leadership.

MPIC sustained momentum, with consolidated core net income rising 15 percent to P27.1 billion on stronger contributions from power, water, toll roads, and healthcare.

Meanwhile, property unit Federal Land Inc. posted a net income of P522.3 million, while AXA Philippines grew its consolidated net income to P2.5 billion, supported by gains in both life and non-life businesses.