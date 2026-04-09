Pacquiao eyes long training camp

Manny Pacquiao swears his 19 September ring return is already cast in stone, revealing that he needs a minimum of three months and a maximum of four to get ready for Floyd Mayweather.
While reports of its cancellation owing to Mayweather’s recent statements that it won’t be a regular fight but an exhibition, Pacquiao insists that the date has already been reserved.
Netflix is staging the rematch at The Sphere in Las Vegas, something Mayweather also dismissed, saying the venue of the “exhibition” hasn’t even been finalized yet.
“There’s no problem with the September 19 date. It’s already fixed, reserved,” said Pacquiao, who is raring to avenge his May 2015 defeat to the brash American.
However, Pacquiao bared that in the event Mayweather decides to withdraw, there are still viable fall-back positions.
“If he doesn’t fight, there is a Plan B, even a Plan C.”
Pacquiao, 47, whose last fight was a controversial draw against Mario Barrios in July last year, said that he would need “three to four months” to get ready for the September fight.
The eight-division champion is currently attending to personal matters with wife Jinkee and his inner circle in the United States.
He will be back on 17 April to fulfill his commitments in the country, including his being the guest of honor during the Pacquiao-Elorde Awards on 30 April.
Even before flying to America, Pacquiao was holding training sessions with the help of long-time cornerman Nonoy Neri in his home of General Santos City.