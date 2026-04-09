Pacquiao eyes long training camp

Netflix is staging the rematch at The Sphere in Las Vegas, something Mayweather also dismissed, saying the venue of the “exhibition” hasn’t even been finalized yet.

“There’s no problem with the September 19 date. It’s already fixed, reserved,” said Pacquiao, who is raring to avenge his May 2015 defeat to the brash American.

However, Pacquiao bared that in the event Mayweather decides to withdraw, there are still viable fall-back positions.

“If he doesn’t fight, there is a Plan B, even a Plan C.”

Pacquiao, 47, whose last fight was a controversial draw against Mario Barrios in July last year, said that he would need “three to four months” to get ready for the September fight.