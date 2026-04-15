Sara slams allegations on her law school records: 'I passed Bar on first attempt’

Madriaga, in a supplemental affidavit, also cited claims allegedly attributed to Duterte’s former professor, Ombudsman prosecutor Ryan Quilala, who is also a former Associate Dean, saying she was “not particularly good in school,” “often struggling with her academics,” and allegedly “habitually rude and violent to other students.”

Quilala, as cited in the affidavit, was also accused of purportedly using influence within the law school to secure passing grades for Duterte despite her academic performance.

Duterte rejected these allegations outright, saying there was never any complaint filed against her for rudeness or violence during her time at San Sebastian College-Recoletos College of Law.

She also defended her academic record, saying she graduated in May 2005 and took and passed the Bar examination in September of the same year.

She described the timeline as unusual at the time, saying completing law school and immediately taking the Bar within the same year had not previously been done at the institution until her batch.

The Vice President added that the 2005 Bar examinations were “relatively difficult,” but she passed on her first attempt with a general weighted average of 80, which she said was five points above the passing mark.

“I completed my studies on my own terms. I placed a higher premium on living a well-rounded life rather than pursuing academic excellence,” Duterte said, adding that she never sought special academic accommodation because meeting passing requirements was, in her view, not difficult.

She also criticized Madriaga and his allies in the House, saying they were incapable of “weaving a believable lie” and “following the rule of law.”

Duterte did not directly address each specific allegation raised during the hearings in detail, except those concerning her law school performance.