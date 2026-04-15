Razon firms help end landfill fire

Tiangco, however, did not specify which water equipment was loaned by Prime Infra or provide details on its current deployment as of the latest update.

In addition to assistance from private firms, Tiangco said the Navotas local government has also sought support from the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the Department of Transportation to help control the fire in the sanitary landfill site covering around 40-plus hectares.

The mayor also said the city hospital is prepared to respond to residents who may be affected by smoke or smog resulting from the ongoing incident.

Tiangco reiterated that the city’s priority is to contain the fire and prevent further spread.

The fire at the Navotas landfill broke out at approximately 7:56 p.m. on 10 April.