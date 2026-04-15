PNP to assist in setting up help desks as P10/L fuel subsidy starts

The DOE began rolling out the P10-per-liter diesel discount for public utility vehicles on Tuesday, 14 April, as part of efforts to ease the impact of rising fuel prices.

The program is initially being piloted in the National Capital Region, covering 52 accredited gas stations. Of these, 33 have been enrolled, while the rest are still processing their registration.

Authorities said the subsidy program will later expand nationwide, covering more public utility vehicles and up to 14,000 gas stations.

Under the program, qualified PUV operators may avail of a P10-per-liter discount on diesel, with a weekly cap of 150 liters, or a maximum subsidy of P1,500. Unused subsidies will not carry over to the following week.

Nartatez also assured stronger police visibility at participating stations to ensure orderly implementation.

“It is part of our mandate to ensure the safe, swift, and orderly implementation of subsidy programs and to prevent scams or fraudulent activities that may only burden our kababayan,” he said.