PNP to assist in setting up help desks as P10/L fuel subsidy starts

The Philippine National Police will coordinate with the Department of Transportation to set up help desks at participating gasoline stations as the government’s P10-per-liter fuel subsidy begins in Metro Manila.
PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the help desks will serve as on-site channels for complaints and concerns to ensure real-time response and smooth implementation.
Police units have been directed to work with the DoTr, through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, and the Department of Energy for the initiative.
“Through help desks on the ground, we aim to ensure that PUV drivers and operators receive not only fuel subsidy assistance but also immediate support for their concerns as we work closely with our partner agencies for faster and more responsive service,” Nartatez said.
The DOE began rolling out the P10-per-liter diesel discount for public utility vehicles on Tuesday, 14 April, as part of efforts to ease the impact of rising fuel prices.
The program is initially being piloted in the National Capital Region, covering 52 accredited gas stations. Of these, 33 have been enrolled, while the rest are still processing their registration.
Authorities said the subsidy program will later expand nationwide, covering more public utility vehicles and up to 14,000 gas stations.
Under the program, qualified PUV operators may avail of a P10-per-liter discount on diesel, with a weekly cap of 150 liters, or a maximum subsidy of P1,500. Unused subsidies will not carry over to the following week.
Nartatez also assured stronger police visibility at participating stations to ensure orderly implementation.
“It is part of our mandate to ensure the safe, swift, and orderly implementation of subsidy programs and to prevent scams or fraudulent activities that may only burden our kababayan,” he said.