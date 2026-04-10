P10-per-liter fuel subsidy to start pilot this weekend

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will conduct a pilot run of its P10-per-liter fuel subsidy this weekend, targeting public utility vehicle drivers and operators.
LTFRB Chairman Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said preparations are underway for the initial rollout in select routes in Metro Manila.
“We are briefing— as we speak right now— our groups, preparatory for our pilot run over the weekend on some routes here in Metro Manila, and if everything looks good, then we are ready [to implement the fuel subsidy],” he said.
The program is expected to cover about 142,698 jeepney and UV Express units nationwide, with plans for a broader rollout in coordination with the Department of Energy and Department of Transportation.
Mendoza said around 14,000 gas stations are expected to participate in the program.
“I understand that 14, 000 gas stations will be involved in this program. It’s never been done before, but it’s something that all our transport sectors [are] looking forward to,” he said.
He noted that the subsidy could provide significant relief, estimating that a driver consuming 30 liters daily could receive about P300.
The LTFRB also announced that the Service Contracting Program for PUV drivers and operators will begin on 15 April.