P10-per-liter fuel subsidy to start pilot this weekend

Mendoza said around 14,000 gas stations are expected to participate in the program.

“I understand that 14, 000 gas stations will be involved in this program. It’s never been done before, but it’s something that all our transport sectors [are] looking forward to,” he said.

He noted that the subsidy could provide significant relief, estimating that a driver consuming 30 liters daily could receive about P300.

The LTFRB also announced that the Service Contracting Program for PUV drivers and operators will begin on 15 April.