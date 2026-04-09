PNP defends curbing minor offenses

Of those apprehended, 18,293 received warnings, 6,369 were fined, and 219 were formally charged.

“Minor violations are often the breeding ground for bigger crimes, so we are nipping them in the bud,” Nartatez said, as he stressed that a more visible police presence aims to instill discipline and prevent major criminal activity.

The PNP chief also addressed concerns regarding potential police abuse, noting that the Internal Affairs Service is monitoring operations with a “zero-tolerance policy” for misconduct.

However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism from the youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK). The group challenged Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to “come down from his ivory tower,” arguing that the crackdown disproportionately affects the poor.

While Remulla previously defended the policy by stating it applies to everyone, including his own children, SPARK countered that marginalized youth do not have the luxury of air-conditioned homes to escape the summer heat during curfew hours.

The group urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to prioritize addressing government corruption and the rising cost of living over low-level offenses.