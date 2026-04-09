PNP defends curbing minor offenses

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. defended the agency’s new “Safer Cities” initiative on Thursday, reporting that nearly 25,000 people were apprehended for minor ordinance violations in Metro Manila during the program’s first 48 hours.
PNP data show that 24,881 individuals were caught violating local laws between 6 and 7 April. The majority of offenses involved public drinking and smoking, with 8,075 violators. Other citations included 2,672 people for being shirtless in public, 2,245 minors for curfew violations, and 584 for karaoke-related noise complaints.
Of those apprehended, 18,293 received warnings, 6,369 were fined, and 219 were formally charged.
“Minor violations are often the breeding ground for bigger crimes, so we are nipping them in the bud,” Nartatez said, as he stressed that a more visible police presence aims to instill discipline and prevent major criminal activity.
The PNP chief also addressed concerns regarding potential police abuse, noting that the Internal Affairs Service is monitoring operations with a “zero-tolerance policy” for misconduct.
However, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism from the youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK). The group challenged Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to “come down from his ivory tower,” arguing that the crackdown disproportionately affects the poor.
While Remulla previously defended the policy by stating it applies to everyone, including his own children, SPARK countered that marginalized youth do not have the luxury of air-conditioned homes to escape the summer heat during curfew hours.
The group urged the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to prioritize addressing government corruption and the rising cost of living over low-level offenses.
Meanwhile, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, president of the Metro Manila Council, said local government units are currently reviewing the DILG directive.
He clarified that the memorandum serves as guidance for cities to enforce existing public order laws or enact new ones if necessary. The directive specifically targets public drinking, appearing half-naked in public, karaoke use at certain hours, and minor curfews.
Local government units have 30 days to report their implementation actions back to the DILG.