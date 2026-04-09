Ordinance violators in Metro Manila double to 48,257 — PNP

Records showed that the most common violations involved public drinking and smoking (7,300 cases), followed by going shirtless in public (2,543), curfew violations involving minors (2,070), and videoke or karaoke beyond allowed hours (572). The remaining 12,485 cases involved other ordinance violations such as loitering and public disturbance.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the figures reflect the sustained presence of police on the ground.

“Patuloy lang ang ating pagpapaalala at pagpapatupad ng mga ordinansa. Nakikita natin na mas nagiging maayos ang paligid kapag may presensya ang pulis,” he said.

He also urged the public to cooperate and follow community rules.

“Makiisa po tayo—sumunod sa simpleng alituntunin, iwasan ang paglabag, at igalang ang kapwa. Maliit na bagay pero malaking tulong sa kaayusan,” he added.

The PNP reminded the public to avoid drinking and smoking in public places, observe proper decorum, comply with curfew hours for minors, and follow noise regulations, including those governing videoke use.

Authorities said operations will continue in coordination with local government units and barangay officials, with assurance that enforcement will remain fair and respectful of human rights.