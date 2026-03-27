Taylor Swift dominates 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards with seven wins

“I would rush home from school to write songs on my guitar. When I was 12, I had the luxury of spending thousands of hours working on my craft, making mistakes, learning through trial and error—nobody was watching.”

She cautioned against the pressures of instant feedback in the digital age, urging the audience—full of “ambitious, cool, smart, awesome people who have dreams”—to protect their creative time and space.

“If I had one hope for you, it’s that you nurture your hobby and your passion just between you and that craft, and you give yourself time. Give yourself time to make mistakes and hone your craft,” she said.

Swift also offered a memorable metaphor about creativity and the internet: “Anything you feed your mind, it will internalize. Anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill—and I don’t want that for your dreams.”

Concluding her speech with gratitude, she said, “Thank you for allowing me to turn my hobby into a love, into a passion, into a dream, into a career. Thank you for allowing me to have it this long, and I wish you the best with everything you do.”

Additional Awards Taylor Swift Won at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift’s seven wins included: