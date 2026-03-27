Taylor Swift dominates 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards with seven wins

Taylor Swift had a spectacular night at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, walking away with seven awards—the most of any artist at this year’s ceremony and extending her record as the most‑awarded artist in the show’s history.
Swift led all nominees with nine nominations going into the event and took home top honors, including Artist of the Year.
During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, the 14‑time Grammy winner delivered an inspiring message about creativity, resilience, and the importance of nurturing personal passions.
Swift began by praising two‑time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu for her dedication and the joy she brings to audiences worldwide.
“I was so inspired by how much diligence, work, effort, and love you put into what you do,” she told Liu before addressing the crowd.
Swift shared personal reflections on her creative beginnings, recalling how songwriting began as a private hobby. “I didn’t even think I was an artist when I first started,” she said.
“I would rush home from school to write songs on my guitar. When I was 12, I had the luxury of spending thousands of hours working on my craft, making mistakes, learning through trial and error—nobody was watching.”
She cautioned against the pressures of instant feedback in the digital age, urging the audience—full of “ambitious, cool, smart, awesome people who have dreams”—to protect their creative time and space.
“If I had one hope for you, it’s that you nurture your hobby and your passion just between you and that craft, and you give yourself time. Give yourself time to make mistakes and hone your craft,” she said.
Swift also offered a memorable metaphor about creativity and the internet: “Anything you feed your mind, it will internalize. Anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill—and I don’t want that for your dreams.”
Concluding her speech with gratitude, she said, “Thank you for allowing me to turn my hobby into a love, into a passion, into a dream, into a career. Thank you for allowing me to have it this long, and I wish you the best with everything you do.”
Additional Awards Taylor Swift Won at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift’s seven wins included:
Artist of the Year
Pop Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl.
Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl.
Pop Song of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia”.
Best Lyrics for “The Fate of Ophelia”.
Best Music Video for “The Fate of Ophelia”.
Favorite Tour Style for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour