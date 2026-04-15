Leyte rolls out fuel price monitoring app

She said users can view updated fuel prices per municipality, helping residents make informed decisions amid fluctuating costs.

The system was initially rolled out to municipal agriculturists and agricultural extension workers, who underwent device allowlisting as part of the platform’s pilot implementation.

Maderazo said fuel price data gathered by extension workers from gasoline stations will be synchronized with a central database and made accessible through the province’s official website.

Provincial Administrator Corazon Alvero welcomed the initiative, highlighting the role of field personnel in ensuring accurate and timely data collection.

She said their participation is critical to the system’s success, particularly as communities continue to face rising fuel costs.