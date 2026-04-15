Leyte rolls out fuel price monitoring app

PALO, Leyte — The Provincial Government of Leyte has launched a mobile application aimed at helping residents monitor and compare fuel prices across the province.
Called QGas, the platform was developed under the administration of Carlos Jericho Petilla and formally introduced Tuesday at the provincial capitol.
The application allows motorists and the public to access real-time fuel price data from various gasoline stations, enabling them to identify areas with the lowest and highest prices.
Claire Maderazo, head of the province’s special projects office, said fuel price volatility remains a major concern, and the app is expected to improve transparency and consumer awareness.
She said users can view updated fuel prices per municipality, helping residents make informed decisions amid fluctuating costs.
The system was initially rolled out to municipal agriculturists and agricultural extension workers, who underwent device allowlisting as part of the platform’s pilot implementation.
Maderazo said fuel price data gathered by extension workers from gasoline stations will be synchronized with a central database and made accessible through the province’s official website.
Provincial Administrator Corazon Alvero welcomed the initiative, highlighting the role of field personnel in ensuring accurate and timely data collection.
She said their participation is critical to the system’s success, particularly as communities continue to face rising fuel costs.