Benguet studies fuel subsidy for farmers amid rising prices

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Farmers in Benguet may soon receive a fuel subsidy from the provincial government as local officials study the viability of the program.
Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas said the provincial government is assessing whether local funds are enough to cover the proposed financial assistance. He said the province may also seek additional funding support from the Department of Agriculture or the national government.
Diclas said the planned subsidy is being considered as rising fuel prices continue to affect farmers and other sectors across the province.
While farmers remain a priority, the governor noted that higher fuel costs have also taken a toll on residents more broadly, prompting officials to explore other ways to extend relief.
Amid the economic pressure, Diclas urged the public to practice energy and fuel conservation.
Meanwhile, the governor said the Benguet provincial capitol has shifted to a four-day workweek in line with a directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to optimize operations.
He said the move forms part of the national government’s effort to conserve energy and save resources.