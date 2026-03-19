LTFRB calls for easier fuel subsidy data collection

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has directed its regional directors to assist in updating and submitting drivers’ e-wallet information to accelerate the distribution of fuel subsidies.
LTFRB chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said digital disbursement is more efficient, allowing beneficiaries to avoid long queues at payout centers.
“We want to provide the best service as instructed by the President and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, and distribution through e-wallets is the most efficient way,” Mendoza said.
He added that non-digital modes of distribution will remain available for drivers who are unable or unwilling to use e-wallets.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) began rolling out P5,000 cash assistance on 17 March to more than 139,000 tricycle drivers in Metro Manila.
Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the Department of Transportation is set to release its own fuel subsidies to drivers and operators across various transport sectors by the fourth week of March.
As part of efforts to streamline the process, the LTFRB said it has coordinated with electronic money issuers to serve as payment channels for beneficiaries.
Mendoza also urged regional directors to work closely with concerned agencies and stakeholders to ensure the timely collection and updating of drivers’ data.
“All processes will become quicker if we help each other. On the part of the government, we are exerting all measures to facilitate distribution,” he said.