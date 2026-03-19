LTFRB calls for easier fuel subsidy data collection

“We want to provide the best service as instructed by the President and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, and distribution through e-wallets is the most efficient way,” Mendoza said.

He added that non-digital modes of distribution will remain available for drivers who are unable or unwilling to use e-wallets.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) began rolling out P5,000 cash assistance on 17 March to more than 139,000 tricycle drivers in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the Department of Transportation is set to release its own fuel subsidies to drivers and operators across various transport sectors by the fourth week of March.