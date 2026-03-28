Lanaya as a reflection of the Philippine political landscape

Societal imbalance

The divide between the rich and the poor, the powerful and the common people, may sound cliché, yet this reality persists, and that is precisely what the film seeks to evoke. Are Filipinos really “worth dying for,” as early yellow oppositionist once claimed?

When asked what it means to portray a Filipino in today’s context, lead actor Shaun Salvador, who plays the nursing student Kaloy, gave a direct answer to DAILY TRIBUNE during the gala night on 27 March.

“We were able to present several themes in the film, one of which is EJK (extrajudicial killing). In the story, they refer to something called ‘minus one,’ and this shows how people in marginalized communities are judged, who is really right and who is wrong,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Rolando Inocencio, who delivered a powerful performance as the psychotic aide to the wicked wife of the deceased President, explained his artistic motivation for taking on the role.

“Questions like that are interesting because when we take on roles like this, we don’t look at whether a character is good or bad. As far as my character Garette is concerned, Aurora (the former First Lady) is kind to him, and you always perform in service of the story,” he said.

“Actors are more interested in making sure that it serves the narrative. In the case of Garette and Aurora, their relationship feels authentic,” he added—an answer perfectly fitting for World Theatre Day, echoing Sanford Meisner’s idea that “acting is living truthfully under imaginary circumstances.”