Lanaya as a reflection of the Philippine political landscape

Lanaya, one of the films in Sinag Maynila 2026, is more than just an entertainment offering, it serves as a window that dives deeper into the bigger picture of the Filipino socio-political struggle.
Clyde Capistrano’s directorial debut in the feature film, following multiple awards for his short films, takes the brave path of telling a story that resonates with the challenges the Philippines faces under a corrupt system. Interestingly, the film’s compelling premise attracted veteran actors and a skilled production team to take part in the project.
Societal imbalance
The divide between the rich and the poor, the powerful and the common people, may sound cliché, yet this reality persists, and that is precisely what the film seeks to evoke. Are Filipinos really “worth dying for,” as early yellow oppositionist once claimed?
When asked what it means to portray a Filipino in today’s context, lead actor Shaun Salvador, who plays the nursing student Kaloy, gave a direct answer to DAILY TRIBUNE during the gala night on 27 March.
“We were able to present several themes in the film, one of which is EJK (extrajudicial killing). In the story, they refer to something called ‘minus one,’ and this shows how people in marginalized communities are judged, who is really right and who is wrong,” he said.
Meanwhile, veteran actor Rolando Inocencio, who delivered a powerful performance as the psychotic aide to the wicked wife of the deceased President, explained his artistic motivation for taking on the role.
“Questions like that are interesting because when we take on roles like this, we don’t look at whether a character is good or bad. As far as my character Garette is concerned, Aurora (the former First Lady) is kind to him, and you always perform in service of the story,” he said.
“Actors are more interested in making sure that it serves the narrative. In the case of Garette and Aurora, their relationship feels authentic,” he added—an answer perfectly fitting for World Theatre Day, echoing Sanford Meisner’s idea that “acting is living truthfully under imaginary circumstances.”
Sacrifice of a normal Filipino
On a more specific note, the protagonist’s identity as a nursing student also mirrors the hardships faced by Filipinos in the medical field, both locally and abroad—a sacrifice often made for family.
“For my character, one of the reasons I accepted the role is that he is surrounded by an impoverished environment, with financial and emotional challenges, then he was placed in a situation where his values are tested. All he really wants is to earn money, to work as a care aide and make a living,” Salvador shared.
In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE's Spotlight, Clyde Capistrano revealed that the story, especially the main character, reflects his own past traumas.
“This film kind of allows you to see a character who’s going through the same emotions that I’ve been through, and that operates on an almost subconscious level for me,” he said.
“When you write something, it can feel very vague. Sometimes you’re writing because it feels right or sounds right, but it’s actually your subconscious trying to tell you how you truly feel,” he added.
The film is currently showing in theaters until 29 May under Sinag Maynila independent film festival.