On beauty, love and madness

High camp and intrigue

Trust Lamangan to be able to mix camp, intrigue and mystery and get away with it. In the film, the camp elements were most obvious in the rehearsal scene of the candidates, who were not fitting to be called “beauty” pageant contenders because they were truly lacking in the physical attributes. Another campy element — the nosy and gossipy “matrons” who did not have elan and sophistication. The actresses cast for the part were not even “grade A” players. The corporate big shots suffered the same fate as the cackling unsophisticated group of ladies.

Jim Pebanco’s Angel drove me to stitches what with his fashion designer/mentor character who seemed like a cross between Oskar Peralta and Michael Cinco, with his third world sensibilities. The campiest part of the movie is its very conclusion that was like the biggest slap to people in authority.

The high intrigue part of the movie was its Rashomon-like of presenting the sides of the truth — Olivia’s (Kelly Day) version of it, Angel’s (Pebanco) recollection of it and James’ (Itan Rosales) recount of the truth that when finally exposed, was not a piece of cake to handle.

Day and Yuki Sonoda (Issa) registered well on-screen. They were competing beauty queens and best friends and yes, they delivered true leading lady promise. Tony Labrusca (William), the policeman lover of Sonoda’s character, was handsomely photographed, believable as a jealous and intense kind of man, and boy oh boy, he should and must win the best kisser award.

All About Her is a cautionary tale that exposed the dark and ugly side of pageantry. It’s a reminder that the polish, sheen and glamour that we are all attracted to in a beauty pageant are nothing more but superficialities. It’s one massive camouflage to mask insecurities, obsession and narcissism. There is truth to the saying that real beauty comes from within, and for its power to be unleashed, it must go with a brilliant intellect, sharp wit and a champion’s resolve.