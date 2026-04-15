Japan extends JPEPA application deadline for Filipino nurses, caregivers

The Embassy of Japan announced that the applications for the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA) nurse and care worker candidates are extended until 24 April.
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) of the Philippines, in cooperation with the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is accepting applications for 50 nurses or kangoshi and 300 care workers or kaigofukushishi, who are bound for Japan.
Accepted applicants will undergo Japanese language training for six months in the Philippines and six months in Japan, before their three to four work duration at Japanese hospitals and caregiving facilities, all free of charge.
Daily living allowance will also be provided for the whole duration of the language training.
Applicants are encouraged to obtain their Japanese licenses as nurses and care workers to give them an opportunity for a longer employment period in Japan.
Original and valid printed copies of required documents must be presented on the date of one's scheduled appointment, including a detailed resume, Transcript of Records (TOR), College diploma, PRC License ID, Certificate of Employment, Japanese Language Training Certificate, TESDA NCII Certificate in Caregiving, passport, NBI Clearance, PEOS Certificate, and the Workers Information Sheet.
JICWELS encourages Filipinos to grab the opportunity to work in Japan, emphasizing that applications are only open once a year.