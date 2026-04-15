Japan extends JPEPA application deadline for Filipino nurses, caregivers

The Embassy of Japan announced that the applications for the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA) nurse and care worker candidates are extended until 24 April.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) of the Philippines, in cooperation with the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is accepting applications for 50 nurses or kangoshi and 300 care workers or kaigofukushishi, who are bound for Japan.