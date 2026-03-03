Filipino nurses, careworkers invited to apply for Japan posts under JPEPA

Filipino nurses and certified careworkers seeking overseas employment may now apply for deployment to Japan under the Japan-Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

In a press release, the Japan Information and Culture Center of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines announced that the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in cooperation with the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS), is accepting applications for 50 nurse (Kangoshi) and 300 careworker (Kaigofukushishi) positions bound for Japan.

Accepted candidates will undergo free Japanese language training for six months in the Philippines and another six months in Japan prior to their three- to four-year work stint in Japanese hospitals and caregiving facilities. A daily living allowance will be provided throughout the duration of the language training.

The program also encourages candidates to obtain the Japanese license for Kangoshi and Kaigofukushishi, which could open opportunities for longer-term employment in Japan.

The deadline for submission of online applications is on Sunday, 5 April.

Interested applicants may check the official announcement and application guidelines on the DMW website and social media platforms.