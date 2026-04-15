Ex-AFP chief Eduardo Oban Jr. named new national security adviser

He also held key posts in government, including executive director of the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces and undersecretary for operations at the Department of Transportation and Communications.

In the military, Oban served in several senior roles, including deputy chief of staff for plans and wing commander at Basa Air Base.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro confirmed Wednesday the resignation of Año and paid tribute to his service.

“We thank Secretary Año for his dedicated and distinguished service to the Filpino people: As National Security Adviser, he played a key role in strengthening our national security framework, advancing our counterterrorism and internal security efforts, and ensuring close coordination across the security sector during a period of evolving regional and global challenges,” said Castro.