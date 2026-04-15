DOLE sets aside P1.2B for transport aid

The programs, along with UPLIFT, aim to assist workers and enterprises facing rising operational costs.

“We need to keep the economy moving by keeping people moving,” he added.

Bitonio said DOLE is coordinating with the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to provide assistance to public transport drivers.

Under TUPAD, drivers who have not yet received aid from other government agencies will be prioritized to avoid duplication and ensure resources are directed to those most in need.

“It is given through a cash-for-work assistance, not ayuda. The payment is through the applicable minimum wage rate of the region, according to the actual services rendered,” Bitonio said.

He added that validation will focus on whether beneficiaries are already receiving assistance from other agencies.