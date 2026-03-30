DOTr backs jeepney, tricycle drivers with fuel aid

“Ang ating mga jeepney drivers — nagsimula na tayo sa Metro Manila through DSWD yung cash relief assistance,” Lopez said.

He added that the DOTr’s fuel subsidy program has begun distribution. “As of yesterday… out of P2.5 billion, nakapagdisburse na po tayo ng halos P700 million… tuluy‑tuloy lang po ang ating pamimigay.”

The fuel subsidy provides ₱5,000 per driver and will expand nationwide to jeepney, taxi, tricycle, TNVS, and bus drivers. The effort follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to support transport workers affected by volatile oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Lopez said earlier delays were caused by eligibility and distribution mechanics.