DOTr backs jeepney, tricycle drivers with fuel aid

Transport assistance programs for jeepney and tricycle drivers are underway, but logistical challenges persist as government agencies accelerate support amid rising fuel prices.
In an interview with DZRH on Monday, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez outlined key components of the programs for drivers nationwide.
“Ang ating mga jeepney drivers — nagsimula na tayo sa Metro Manila through DSWD yung cash relief assistance,” Lopez said.
He added that the DOTr’s fuel subsidy program has begun distribution. “As of yesterday… out of P2.5 billion, nakapagdisburse na po tayo ng halos P700 million… tuluy‑tuloy lang po ang ating pamimigay.”
The fuel subsidy provides ₱5,000 per driver and will expand nationwide to jeepney, taxi, tricycle, TNVS, and bus drivers. The effort follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to support transport workers affected by volatile oil prices and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Lopez said earlier delays were caused by eligibility and distribution mechanics.
“Dati rati po ang fuel subsidy program natin is for only operators… but ang sabi ng ating Pangulo, siguraduhin na walang maiiwan — isama yung mga tsuper,” he said.
To speed up distribution, the DOTr is collecting e‑wallet account information for direct transfers. “We understand na may mga tsuper na walang GCash… mayroon po tayong araw para sa payout para personal naming iabot,” Lopez added.
The department also highlighted the Service Contracting Program, or libreng sakay, pending additional funding from the Department of Budget and Management. Some local governments and private groups have independently provided free rides.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development has distributed ₱5,000 cash relief to more than 100,000 tricycle drivers in Metro Manila under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.
Transport groups argue the subsidies are insufficient, calling for systemic measures such as tariff adjustments and removal of fuel taxes.