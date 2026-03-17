DA eyes Pantao port as agri hub

“We need a whole-of-government effort to unlock Pantao’s potential,” Tiu Laurel said, noting that cold storage, ice plants and related facilities would allow fishers to bring their catch to more markets and earn more.

The DA is also setting aside funds in 2027 for a farm-to-market road that will improve access to the port. Tiu Laurel said he will coordinate with Vince Dizon, secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways, to fast-track repairs on the existing road linking the port to the Maharlika Highway.

Other agencies, including the Department of Transportation and the provincial government of Albay, are expected to support the project as cargo and passenger traffic increases once the expansion is completed.

Located along Albay’s western coast, Pantao serves as a link between the Bicol Region and nearby island economies such as Masbate, as well as routes to the Visayas and Mindanao. Though smaller than other Bicol ports, it provides an alternative corridor for cargo and passenger movement.

The roll-on/roll-off facility, owned by the Philippine Ports Authority and co-managed with the provincial government, reopened in August 2024 after being inactive for nearly two decades following damage from Typhoon Milenyo.