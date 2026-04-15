Balangauan sustains winning run

The victory marked Balangauan’s second straight title in the Visayas-Mindanao leg of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., following her dominant 20-stroke triumph over Gotiong in Mactan last week. This time, however, the contest proved far tighter as Gotiong mounted a determined challenge before falling just short with a closing 72 for a 224 total.

“This win serves as a reminder to stay disciplined, remain humble and trust in God’s plan,” Balangauan said.

“I feel truly blessed and grateful to win here at JPGT, but I know I still have a lot to improve since I haven’t been playing my best game.”

The 16-year-old student from St. Benedict Childhood Education Centre credited her strong finish to a late surge of determination.

“I was able to score lower today because of the adrenaline that pushed me to perform better and go for the win,” she added.

On the boys’ side, Sebastian Sajuela staged a late rally with a 75 to edge David Gothong and claim the title with a 238 — his maiden victory in the regional series.

Sajuela trailed Gothong for most of the round but surged ahead with a birdie-par-par closing stretch to secure a three-shot win. Gothong faltered late with back-to-back double bogeys from No. 16 before salvaging a birdie for an 84 and a 241 total, while Roman Tiongko placed third at 250 after an 80.

Meanwhile, action in the Luzon series produced dominant performances from rising stars at the ICTSI Summit Point Junior PGT Championship in Lipa City.

Playing at Summit Point Golf & Country Club, Zach Guico ruled the boys’ 7–10 division with a 151 total, overcoming a closing 81 after opening with a two-under 70 to secure a five-shot victory.

Zoji Edoc briefly threatened with an eagle-aided frontside 37 but faded late and finished with a 156, while Asher Abad placed third at 163.