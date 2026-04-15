Balangauan sustains winning run

Cebu City — Tashanah Balangauan sustained her winning run in the Visayas-Mindanao circuit, edging Dominique Gotiong in a tense duel to capture the premier 15–18 division crown in the ICTSI Alta Vista Junior PGT Championship on Wednesday.
Balangauan leaned on a crucial birdie on the par-5 16th to offset a bogey on the next hole, finishing with a 73 for a 54-hole total of 223 and slipping past Gotiong by one stroke at Alta Vista Golf & Country Club.
The victory marked Balangauan’s second straight title in the Visayas-Mindanao leg of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., following her dominant 20-stroke triumph over Gotiong in Mactan last week. This time, however, the contest proved far tighter as Gotiong mounted a determined challenge before falling just short with a closing 72 for a 224 total.
“This win serves as a reminder to stay disciplined, remain humble and trust in God’s plan,” Balangauan said.
“I feel truly blessed and grateful to win here at JPGT, but I know I still have a lot to improve since I haven’t been playing my best game.”
The 16-year-old student from St. Benedict Childhood Education Centre credited her strong finish to a late surge of determination.
“I was able to score lower today because of the adrenaline that pushed me to perform better and go for the win,” she added.
On the boys’ side, Sebastian Sajuela staged a late rally with a 75 to edge David Gothong and claim the title with a 238 — his maiden victory in the regional series.
Sajuela trailed Gothong for most of the round but surged ahead with a birdie-par-par closing stretch to secure a three-shot win. Gothong faltered late with back-to-back double bogeys from No. 16 before salvaging a birdie for an 84 and a 241 total, while Roman Tiongko placed third at 250 after an 80.
Meanwhile, action in the Luzon series produced dominant performances from rising stars at the ICTSI Summit Point Junior PGT Championship in Lipa City.
Playing at Summit Point Golf & Country Club, Zach Guico ruled the boys’ 7–10 division with a 151 total, overcoming a closing 81 after opening with a two-under 70 to secure a five-shot victory.
Zoji Edoc briefly threatened with an eagle-aided frontside 37 but faded late and finished with a 156, while Asher Abad placed third at 163.
Andrea Dee matched Guico’s dominance on the girls’ side, cruising to a five-shot triumph with a 160 after an 83. She held off Mount Malarayat leg winner Winter Serapio, who finished second at 165, while Jehanne Mendoza took third at 168.
In the girls’ 11–14 division, Cailey Gonzales of Las Piñas fired a 72 to win by four strokes at 150 over Mavis Espedido (154). Rafael Leonio likewise seized control in the boys’ 15–18 category with a 73 for a 149 total, opening a six-shot lead over Taeyang Yun heading into the final round.
In the girls’ premier division, Kendra Garingalao kept the lead despite an 81 for a 160 total, with Rafa Anciano moving to second at 165.
With strong performances emerging from both Luzon and the Visayas-Mindanao circuits, the nationwide Junior PGT series continues to highlight the depth of young talent rising through Philippine golf.