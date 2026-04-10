Nailga, Balangauan conquer JPGT Mactan

Nailga, who built a commanding 20-stroke cushion heading into the final round after posting 66 and 69 at the Mactan Island Golf Course, remained focused and maintained a contender’s mindset despite his comfortable lead.

However, he stumbled early with a costly double bogey and a bogey for the second straight day — and a shaky stretch in the middle of the round and a late double-bogey mishap ultimately resulted in a closing 75.

He settled for a 15-shot romp with a six-over 210 total in the first leg of the six-stage regional series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

However, Nailga — unlike Balangauan — will skip the Alta Vista leg to focus on the Mindanao swing of the southern series, which kicks off at home in Del Monte from 29 April to 1 May.

Roman Tiongko rebounded from wobbly opening rounds of 80 and 77 with a late surge, carding an even-par 68 to snatch second place at 225, while Sebastian Sajuela shot a 75 to share third place at 233 with Ritchie Go, who turned in a 76.

In the girls’ division, Balangauan refused to treat the final round as a mere formality. Armed with a commanding 13-stroke overnight lead, she played with relentless focus, methodically stretching her advantage with a closing 71.

She punctuated her round with three birdies over the final six holes, highlighted by a pitch-in eagle on the last, sealing the tournament with a 226 total for an emphatic 20-shot victory.

Apple Gothiong placed second at 246 after a 78, while Lois Lane Go pooled a 249 after a 77 for third.

While the premier division turned into a showcase of dominance, the younger age groups, disputed over 36 holes, delivered the tournament’s most gripping moments.

In the 7-10 boys’ category, Ethan Lago had to dig deep in the closing stretch to hold off a determined Lucas Revilleza, while Akeisha Yocte outlasted Vanya Go and Zoey Mascariñas in a tightly contested girls’ race last Thursday.

The 11-14 division also featured intense battles, with Ralph Batican and Marqaela Dy emerging victorious after hard-fought campaigns.

Nailga and Balangauan thus head into the next leg brimming with confidence — but with the understanding that tougher challenges await on a more exacting stage.