ICTSI JPGT Mactan: Mindanao juniors shine

“I had trouble on the bunkers and greens, so I need to steady my driving and sharpen my recovery shots,” said Nailga, who finished with three straight birdies from No. 14.

Trailing Nailga, Ritchie Go shot 76 and Sebastian Sajuela 78 as the 54-hole tournament heads into its final two rounds.

In the boys’ 11-14 category, Ralph Batican recovered from a shaky start to card a 74, edging Ken Guillermo (75) by a stroke. Batican admitted, “I didn’t play well overall… a triple bogey on the par-3 16th really hurt my round. I need to stay focused and improve mentally.”

The 7-10 boys’ division saw Ethan Lago lead with a 75 over Lucas Revilleza (77), while Darren Ong lagged 12 shots back at 87.

“The greens were slower, so I had to adjust my putting,” Lago said.

In the girls’ 15-18 division, Cebu’s Tash Balangauan posted a 79 to open a 12-shot lead over Lois Lane Go and Apple Gotiong (91). Balangauan said, “It was a tough round, but I stayed composed and learned from my mistakes.”

The 11-14 girls’ category was led by Marqaela Dy, who shot 71 for a three-shot advantage over Zuri Bagaloyos and Eliana Dumalaog (74). In the 7-10 division, nine-year-old Skye Yocte carded 77 to take a four-shot lead, highlighting birdies on holes 6, 12, and 14. “I just need to stay focused. If I hit a bad shot, I’ll recover on the next one,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the Luzon Series in Lipa City, Shinichi Suzuki dominated the boys’ 15-18 division with a closing 69, winning by 21 strokes and boosting his bid for a Grand Finals berth. Suzuki finished at five-under 211, well ahead of Tristan Padilla and Patrick Tambalque (232).