Año resigns, ending DU30 Cabinet line

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted his resignation, which the former Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff intended to be his retirement from public service after decades as a soldier and public servant.

“We thank Secretary Año for his dedicated and distinguished service to the Filipino people,” Palace Press Officer Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said during a Palace briefing.

In a statement to Daily Tribune, Año confirmed “my permanent retirement due to health reasons that require my full attention and care.”

“After many decades in government service, and having had the honor of serving as Commanding General of the Philippine Army, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and now as the National Security Adviser, I have reached this difficult but necessary decision,” Año said.

“In recent months, it has become apparent that I must prioritize my health and well-being. To ensure continuity, stability, and the highest standards of service in safeguarding our national security, I believe it is time to step aside and allow others to lead. An orderly transition is underway, and I am confident that critical operations and ongoing initiatives will continue,” he said.

Año expressed his deep gratitude to President Marcos “for the trust and confidence he has placed in me.”

“I am equally grateful to my colleagues in the Cabinet and to my fellow public servants across the national security community, especially the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea, the National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict, the National Intelligence Board, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, other law enforcement agencies and civilian institutions, for their steadfast commitment and professionalism,” he said.

“Together we have faced complex threats and worked tirelessly to uphold the sovereignty, safety, and well-being of our nation.”

“With gratitude to God and to the Filipino people, I will continue to support our nation in whatever capacity I can. I am mindful that the call to serve does not end with leaving office but endures in every citizen committed to the common good. Maraming salamat po at mabuhay ang Pilipinas,” he added.

Another ex-AFP chief takes over

Replacing Año is Eduardo Oban Jr., a former Chief of Staff of the AFP and a 1979 graduate of the Philippine Military Academy.

“He has extensive experience in military operations, defense planning, and national security, having also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Plans J5 and head of the Visiting Forces Agreement Commission. With this depth of experience, the President is confident that Secretary Oban will provide steady and capable leadership in advancing the country’s national security priorities and ensuring continuity in the government’s efforts to keep the nation safe and secure,” Castro said.

Año graduated in 1983 as part of the PMA “Matikas” Class and earned a master’s degree in management and defense studies at the University of Canberra in Australia. He was the AFP chief when Marawi City was attacked by ISIS-inspired militants in 2017.