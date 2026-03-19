70 OFWs repatriated from Qatar, Kuwait; 317 more arrive from Dubai

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday, 19 March 2026, facilitated the return of 70 overseas Filipino workers and their dependents from Qatar and Kuwait, as part of ongoing repatriation efforts amid tensions in the Middle East.
The OFWs arrived via two separate flights and were assured of continued government support as they reintegrate with their families.
“Mabilis po ang pagtulong sa amin at masaya po ako na makikita ko na ang aking pamilya dito po sa Pilipinas,” said Rowena Baya, a domestic worker from Kuwait.
The DMW said it remains committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and orderly repatriation of Filipinos affected by the situation in the region.
In a separate development, a third government-chartered flight carrying 317 Filipinos from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, arrived at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Thursday afternoon.
The returnees were welcomed by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan.
Among those who arrived were 153 OFWs, 114 dependents and 50 stranded Filipino passengers who opted to return home due to the ongoing tensions.
The DMW said returning OFWs will receive assistance under the government’s reintegration program, including access to job fairs, livelihood support and reskilling initiatives.
Additional support such as psychosocial services, financial aid and medical assistance will also be provided to help returning workers transition back to life in the Philippines.