154 OFWs from Kuwait back in Philippines

The repatriates crossed the Kuwait border to Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to return home to the Philippines.

They were assisted by the DMW's Migrant Workers Office, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

They were given with initial assistance, including document processing, transport services, food packs and financial assistance.

The repatriated OFWs were welcomed by the whole-of-government team led by the DMW to provide additional support.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured continued assistance for migrant workers who wish to return to the country.

"We will continue to bring home those who feel that they need to come home,” said Cacdac.

Meanwhile, a total of 116 Filipinos from Qatar, including 94 OFWs and 22 dependents, are scheduled to return to the Philippines tonight, 10 April, via Qatar Airways.

According to Qatar Labor Attaché Eduard Ferrer, the government continues its efforts to ensure the orderly, organized, and safe return of Filipinos from the Middle East.

Those returning home underwent a pre-departure briefing to prepare them for their arrival by providing information on the repatriation process, required documents, and the services awaiting them in the Philippines.

They will also receive financial assistance from the Department of Migrant Workers.