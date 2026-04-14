Studio Ghibli music comes alive in Manila with 83-piece orchestra

For fans who have spent years hummed along to the pastoral themes of My Neighbor Totoro or felt the swell of nostalgia in Kiki’s Delivery Service, the scale of this event is unprecedented. The production features original suites from those classics alongside the haunting, Oscar-winning grandeur of Spirited Away and the waltzing magic of Howl’s Moving Castle. This is the "Ghibli Sound" as it was meant to be heard: performed live by the 83-piece Filharmonika Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga.

The timing of the concert adds a layer of diplomatic prestige to the excitement. It has been named an official commemorative event of the Philippines-Japan Friendship Year 2026, celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Normalization of Diplomatic Relations.

It’s a fitting tribute, considering Studio Ghibli’s role as a vital cultural bridge. Since its founding in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, the studio has evolved from a niche animation house into a global powerhouse of storytelling.

In the Philippines, Ghibli’s films are a rite of passage that foster a deep appreciation for Japanese artistry through Miyazaki’s breathtaking visuals and Hisaishi’s emotive, minimalist-meets-romantic compositions.