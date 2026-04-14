Studio Ghibli music comes alive in Manila with 83-piece orchestra

The sweeping, whimsical melodies that have defined generations of cinematic wonder are finally coming to Manila in their most majestic form. Film Concerts PH has announced its second independent production, The Symphonic World of Studio Ghibli, an ambitious purely orchestral program that brings the legendary scores of Joe Hisaishi to the concert stage.
Running from 31 July to 2 August 2026, at The Theatre at Solaire, the production stands as a major cultural milestone—officially endorsed by Studio Ghibli and presented in partnership with The Japan Foundation, Manila.
For fans who have spent years hummed along to the pastoral themes of My Neighbor Totoro or felt the swell of nostalgia in Kiki’s Delivery Service, the scale of this event is unprecedented. The production features original suites from those classics alongside the haunting, Oscar-winning grandeur of Spirited Away and the waltzing magic of Howl’s Moving Castle. This is the "Ghibli Sound" as it was meant to be heard: performed live by the 83-piece Filharmonika Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga.
The timing of the concert adds a layer of diplomatic prestige to the excitement. It has been named an official commemorative event of the Philippines-Japan Friendship Year 2026, celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Normalization of Diplomatic Relations.
It’s a fitting tribute, considering Studio Ghibli’s role as a vital cultural bridge. Since its founding in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki, the studio has evolved from a niche animation house into a global powerhouse of storytelling.
In the Philippines, Ghibli’s films are a rite of passage that foster a deep appreciation for Japanese artistry through Miyazaki’s breathtaking visuals and Hisaishi’s emotive, minimalist-meets-romantic compositions.
Bringing this vision to life is Film Concerts PH, a specialized production house led by Mikhail Schemm that has carved out a niche for high-end "live-to-film" experiences. By reuniting the Filharmonika Orchestra—an ensemble with a rich history that was specifically revitalized for these large-scale cinematic productions—the organizers are ensuring a level of technical precision that does justice to Hisaishi’s complex arrangements.
With Salonga leading the charge, fans can expect a performance that captures every delicate piano note and every thunderous brass swell that made these films masterpieces of the heart. For three nights in 2026, the Solaire stage will transform into a portal to the worlds we’ve only ever seen on screen.