Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra to conclude 41st season with 'Coda'

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will conclude its 41st concert season with Concert VIII, titled “Coda,” on 17 April, 7:30 in the evening, at the Metropolitan Theater.
Under the direction of music director and principal conductor Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, the program will present a selection of established orchestral works alongside new compositions.
The repertoire will highlight dramatic, narrative-driven pieces alongside virtuosic and contemporary works, offering a balanced and engaging season finale.
Featured in the concert will be Filipino violinist Diomedes “Dio” Saraza Jr., the PPO’s concertmaster and a graduate of The Juilliard School, with notable performances at Carnegie Hall.
He will perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso,” a technically demanding piece known for its virtuosic passages and Spanish-inspired character.
The program will open with Antonín Dvořák’s “Carnival Overture,” which will set an energetic tone for the evening. It will be followed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet,” a fantasy-overture inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragedy, known for its sweeping themes and emotional intensity.
The program will also include Igor Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite (1919),” which draws from Russian folklore and presents a richly textured, story-driven orchestral work.
A key highlight of the concert will be the world premiere of contemporary classical composer Jeffrey Ching’s “Paganini and the Time Machine.”
The program will also feature his “Fiesta Contrapuntística,” a symphonic work based on the Philippine national anthem, “Lupang Hinirang.”
Tickets will range from ₱1,500 to ₱3,000 and will be available through TicketWorld, with applicable discounts offered via the CCP Box Office.