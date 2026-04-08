Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra to conclude 41st season with 'Coda'

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will conclude its 41st concert season with Concert VIII, titled “Coda,” on 17 April, 7:30 in the evening, at the Metropolitan Theater.

Under the direction of music director and principal conductor Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, the program will present a selection of established orchestral works alongside new compositions.

The repertoire will highlight dramatic, narrative-driven pieces alongside virtuosic and contemporary works, offering a balanced and engaging season finale.