Atong sighted, narrowly avoids arrest

“There was an actionable report of an eyeball contact. That means he was seen in person. We immediately conducted a follow-up operation. We were in a hurry. I was personally part of the operating team, but we didn’t catch him,” Remulla told reporters at Camp Crame.

He said intelligence reports indicated Ang was in the Philippines and moving around with a small group, suggesting a coordinated effort to evade capture.

“He’s just here in the Philippines. He’s traveling with a small group; they’re a small team,” he said.

Laguna and Batangas courts have issued multiple non-bailable warrants of arrest against Ang for kidnapping and serious illegal detention in connection with the disappearance of 34 cockfight enthusiasts. The DILG has offered a P20-million reward for information leading to his capture.