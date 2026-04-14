PNP identifies barge owner in P9.75-M illegal diesel bust

The Philippine National Police has identified the owner of a barge linked to an alleged illegal diesel operation uncovered at the Navotas Fish Port Complex.
Police said the suspect is a Filipino businessman believed to have been involved in the activity for nearly two years. Authorities withheld his identity pending the outcome of the investigation.
The Highway Patrol Group said it is also verifying whether the nine individuals arrested during the 7 April raid were authorized to handle petroleum products, pending certification from the Department of Energy.
Investigators have likewise identified the truck owner as a Filipino businesswoman, though her identity has also not been disclosed.
Nine men were arrested during the operation, where authorities seized around 65,000 liters of diesel worth P9.75 million. The suspects were allegedly caught transferring fuel without proper documentation.
The barge and truck remain in police custody.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. earlier described the raid as a major blow to illegal fuel operations, particularly the so-called “paihi” scheme common in port areas.
Authorities said the operation was launched following a tip from a concerned citizen, as fuel prices continue to rise amid global tensions.