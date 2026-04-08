Police dismantle Navotas ‘paihi’ operation

Authorities caught the suspects in the act of transferring fuel from a vessel to a tanker, according to PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

“This is a massive hit against the ‘paihi’ syndicates,” Nartatez said, referring to the practice of siphoning fuel from larger vessels for illegal sale. “We are currently conducting a thorough investigation to identify the ‘big fish’ behind this operation. We must close in on the mastermind.”

Police recovered 65,000 liters of diesel, a white fuel tanker, and a steel cargo vessel used as a makeshift floating depot. Two fuel pumps and hoses were also confiscated. The suspects failed to present any documentation authorizing the transport or storage of the petroleum products.

Among those arrested were vessel captain Dionisio Mozo and eight helpers or drivers identified as Ronald Silverio, Nabor Peras, Mateo Perez, Raymund Geremia, Tyson Almonecar, Raymond Macalinga, Julius Padon and Raymark Macalinga.

The group faces charges for violating Presidential Decree 1865 in relation to Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, which penalizes the illegal trading of petroleum products.

The operation comes as global oil prices continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East. Nartatez noted that these syndicates exploit economic pressures to turn a profit through unregulated and dangerous distribution networks.

“Illegal fuel transfer poses serious risks to public safety, economic stability, and environmental protection,” said Brig. Gen. Rommel Batangan, acting director of the Highway Patrol Group.

The PNP has directed local commanders to increase coastal patrols and expand coordination with the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Energy to disrupt the supply chains of similar maritime syndicates.