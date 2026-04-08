PNP hunts mastermind in P9.75-M Navotas fuel bust

Authorities are now tracing links to a wider network, with a financial investigation being prepared to track the flow of funds tied to the operation.

“We are currently conducting a thorough investigation to identify the ‘big fish’ behind this operation. Hindi lang ‘yung mga nasa baba ang ating tutugisin. We must close in on the mastermind and arrest them,” he added.

Police seized about 65,000 liters of diesel valued at P9.75 million. Confiscated items included a fuel tanker carrying 15,000 liters, a steel cargo vessel used as a depot with 50,000 liters, fuel hoses, and two pumps.

The operation was carried out by the PNP-HPG in the National Capital Region, with support from the PNP Maritime Group and the Philippine Coast Guard, in coordination with the Department of Energy.

Arrested were vessel captain Dionisio Mozo and eight helpers and drivers identified as Ronald Silverio, Nabor Peras, Mateo Perez, Raymund Geremia, Tyson Almonecar, Raymond Macalinga, Julius Padon, and Raymark Macalinga.

The raid stemmed from a tip by a concerned citizen reporting a suspected illegal fuel transfer. Operatives caught the suspects in the act, and they failed to present documents authorizing the transport and storage of petroleum products.

The suspects face charges for violating Presidential Decree 1865 in relation to Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, which penalize illegal trading of petroleum products.

Nartatez has ordered tighter port and coastal patrols, particularly in high-risk areas such as Navotas, and expanded coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Customs.

Meanwhile, P/Brig. Gen. Rommel S. Batangan, acting director of the Highway Patrol Group, underscored the need for sustained enforcement.

“Illegal fuel transfer poses serious risks to public safety, economic stability, and environmental protection. This operation highlights the importance of vigilance, inter-agency coordination, and strict enforcement of existing laws to prevent such unlawful activities,” Batangan said.

The PNP urged the public to report suspicious activities involving fuel transport and other motor vehicle-related offenses.