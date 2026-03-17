PNP braces for 19 March transport strike

“While we understand the concerns being raised by those in the public transportation sector, we hope that they reconsider their decision to hold a strike for this is really not a time for that,” Nartatez said.

“Nevertheless, your PNP is ready to maintain peace and order and assist commuters,” he added.

Transport group PISTON earlier declared a nationwide strike in response to rising fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. According to PISTON national president Mody Floranda, the protest will cover not only Metro Manila but also other parts of the country.