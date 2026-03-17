PNP braces for 19 March transport strike

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it is prepared to ensure peace and order during the nationwide transport strike scheduled for 19 March.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said local police commanders, particularly in urban areas, have intensified monitoring to identify potentially affected areas and implement measures to protect commuters and those who will not join the strike.
“While we understand the concerns being raised by those in the public transportation sector, we hope that they reconsider their decision to hold a strike for this is really not a time for that,” Nartatez said.
“Nevertheless, your PNP is ready to maintain peace and order and assist commuters,” he added.
Transport group PISTON earlier declared a nationwide strike in response to rising fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East. According to PISTON national president Mody Floranda, the protest will cover not only Metro Manila but also other parts of the country.
Nartatez directed local police chiefs to coordinate with strike organizers to ensure that protest actions remain orderly and do not infringe on the rights of the public.
In anticipation of the strike, he also ordered the preparation of police vehicles for the PNP’s “Libreng Sakay” program to assist commuters affected by a possible transport disruption.
He further instructed commanders to identify strategic routes to maximize the reach of police assistance and serve the highest number of affected passengers, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.
Meanwhile, Nartatez urged organizers to police their ranks, emphasizing that the PNP’s goal is to prevent tensions between protesters, commuters, and law enforcement authorities.