PNP deploys nationwide forces for transport strike

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it is ensuring the safety and mobility of commuters as transport groups stage a two-day nationwide strike from March 26 to 27 in protest of rising fuel prices.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., said police units are bracing for potential disruptions, particularly in Metro Manila and other transport hubs. He also directed regional directors to provide alternative commuting options to the public.

“We have deployed our personnel nationwide, with a heavy focus on Metro Manila. Our mobility assets are also on standby in case there is a need to offer free rides to stranded commuters,” Nartatez said.