PNP deploys nationwide forces for transport strike

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it is ensuring the safety and mobility of commuters as transport groups stage a two-day nationwide strike from March 26 to 27 in protest of rising fuel prices.
PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., said police units are bracing for potential disruptions, particularly in Metro Manila and other transport hubs. He also directed regional directors to provide alternative commuting options to the public.
“We have deployed our personnel nationwide, with a heavy focus on Metro Manila. Our mobility assets are also on standby in case there is a need to offer free rides to stranded commuters,” Nartatez said.
He added that the free rides initiative aims to ease the travel burden for those who rely on public transportation during the strike.
A coalition of transport groups, urban poor organizations, and progressive groups joined the two-day strike beginning March 26, protesting rising fuel prices. Participating groups include Manibela, SANLAKAS, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), and Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), with demonstrations planned across Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
Nartatez ordered ground commanders to deploy personnel in key transport hubs and identified protest hotspots. The deployment includes the mandatory use of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency during interactions with protesters.
“My instruction to our personnel is to continue exercising maximum tolerance. Sa mga nakaraang kilos-protesta, napatunayan nating kayang maging mapayapa basta may disiplina at komunikasyon sa bawat panig,” he said.
Nartatez also appealed to protesters to exercise their rights peacefully.
“Nauunawaan namin ang inyong mga hinaing sa presyo ng langis, lalo na’t may state of national energy emergency. Pakiusap lang namin ay igalang natin ang batas at panatilihing mapayapa ang protesta para marinig ang inyong boses,” he added.
Earlier, the PNP mobilized 180,000 personnel nationwide during a transport strike led by Manibela from March 19 to 20.