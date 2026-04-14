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PNB Holdings marks World Health Day with blood drive

PNB Holdings marks World Health Day with blood drive
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PNB Holdings Corporation marked World Health Day on 7 April with a blood donation drive at its Makati Center, in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross.

The Lifesaver Blood Donation Drive, now in its third year, brought together employees from tenant companies for a shared public health initiative.

PNB Holdings marks World Health Day with blood drive
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The activity forms part of the company’s broader wellness program, which covers both employee-focused and community-oriented efforts.

PNB Holdings said the initiative also supports its corporate social responsibility framework, Project Solicitude, which promotes health, accessibility, resilience and environmental stewardship.

PNB Holdings marks World Health Day with blood drive
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The Makati Center continues to host tenant engagement activities, positioning the property not just as a workplace but as a venue for community-driven initiatives.

PNB Holdings

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