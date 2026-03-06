PNB Holdings shapes a more inclusive real estate industry

While global real estate firms continue to struggle with gender representation at the top, PNB Holdings Corporation (PHC) stands out with a strong record of women in leadership.

PHC sets the benchmark in Philippine real estate, with women occupying 40 percent of its total workforce and six of 15 management committee positions, while holding five of nine seats on its board of directors. This level of representation places the company ahead of global averages in commercial real estate leadership.

By comparison, a Bisnow study of 100 top-tier commercial real estate firms shows female representation drops to just 27.5 percent in C-suite roles and roughly 33 percent on boards. Globally, women hold about one-third of senior management positions, highlighting the persistent “glass ceiling” in the sector.

PHC’s leadership diversity translates into measurable performance. In 2025, the PNB Makati Center and PNB Financial Center posted a combined 90 percent occupancy rate, surpassing industry expectations despite market challenges.

That year also saw the company strengthen governance, compliance, and transparency measures, update equal opportunity and anti-discrimination policies, and establish grievance mechanisms, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth.

As the Philippine property sector evolves, executive composition, governance, and operational performance define competitiveness. PHC’s combination of strong female representation and disciplined management positions it as a stable and forward-looking force in real estate.